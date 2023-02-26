Two people are accused of kidnapping a woman by binding her in duct tape, restraining her for hours until they left her alone and she managed to escape. Mack Varnum, 45, and Nichole Cloutier, 36, were arrested Friday, according to the Vermont State Police.

Authorities in the town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, responded on Thursday to Bay Street “for a report of a woman in a vehicle who had her hands bound together with duct tape and her head partially covered with a bag and duct tape,” cops said.

First responders found her in a truck, freed her and took her to a hospital. Authorities interviewed her and collected evidence. Citing their work, they claimed the defendants had picked the woman up in Varnum’s truck.

“Further investigation revealed the victim was picked up on the side of the road near Varnum’s residence in Peacham by Varnum and Cloutier in Varnum’s truck, at which point she was forcibly restrained and bound,” police wrote. “The victim was driven in the Peacham and Danville area and restrained for several hours, while her life was threatened. At one point the victim was left alone in the truck, enabling her to break free enough to drive away in the truck and escape. The victim then drove herself to Bay Street in St. Johnsbury Village.”

Detectives and troopers found the defendants at Varnum’s home and arrested them without incident, police said. Varnum and Cloutier were held without bail at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center, authorities said. They are scheduled for an arraignment to take place Monday at 1 p.m.

Varnum is charged with attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, unlawful restraint in the first degree, and aggravated domestic assault in the first degree. Cloutier kidnapping, unlawful restraint in the first degree, and aggravated assault.

A third person, Janita Ledoux, 35, was also found at the home during the arrest, police said. She was taken in on an unrelated warrant violation of conditions of release, according to cops.

