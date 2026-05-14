2 kids call 911 in a panic after finding their mom dead and her husband gone: Police

An Ohio man who allegedly attempted to escape law enforcement after killing his wife was arrested in another state.

Robert Andre Ross, 49, was arrested by police in West Virginia's Monongalia County on Wednesday, hours after police in his home state of Ohio said he murdered his wife, Ashley Ross. According to the City of Alliance Police Department, Ashley Ross was found dead in her bedroom by her two children on Wednesday morning. The children called 911, and investigators who responded to the scene determined that she was a victim of homicide.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Robert Ross on one count of murder.

Specific details about the nature of Ashley Ross' death were not shared with the public. Alliance Police Chief Aken-Ra X told local CBS affiliate WOIO that officers at the scene stated it was "obvious" that Ashley Ross was a victim of homicide. The children's ages were not made public, but police described them both as juveniles. Police said that both children were in the care of relatives who came to the house.

Police said Robert Ross became a suspect "early in the investigation." Local law enforcement teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and were able to find his vehicle from a license plate reader. Authorities were alerted to his location in Morgantown, West Virginia, and local law enforcement initiated a traffic stop after finding Robert Ross.

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The suspect was arrested without incident. Robert Ross is still in custody in West Virginia and will be extradited to Stark County, Ohio. He has not yet been formally charged.