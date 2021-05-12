15-Year-Old Girl Pleads Guilty in D.C. Carjacking Murder of Uber Eats Driver Mohammad Anwar

One of the teenage girls charged with killing Virginia man Mohammad Anwar during a botched carjacking has pleaded guilty. The defendant, a 15-year-old, pleaded guilty on May 5 to felony murder, D.C. Superior Court spokeswoman Claire Huber told Law&Crime.

Two girls attacked Anwar using a Taser and attempted to drive off with his car on March 23, Washington, D.C. cops said. As seen on video, Anwar held on between the driver’s seat and the open door while his vehicle sped down the street. The car very loudly crashed, tipping over onto the driver’s side. The suspects climbed out of the open passenger door, as Anwar lay dying on the sidewalk.

Loved ones said Anwar, a father and grandfather, was working as an Uber Eats driver at the time.

“Mohammad Anwar was a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family,” stated a GoFundMe campaign to support Anwar’s family and pay for the funeral. “He was simply at work yesterday evening, providing for his family, when his life was tragically taken in an appalling act of violence. The details are still being investigated, however we know that Anwar was working on an UberEats delivery when two assailants attempted to carjack him in Navy Yard.”

D.C.-area radio station WTOP first reported on the new development. This follows prosecutors offering both defendants a plea deal, but Huber told Law&Crime that she did not have the information on whether this new plea is part of such an agreement. Other charges against the 15-year-old were dropped.

Sentencing is set for June 4.

The case against the other defendant, a 13-year-old girl, is pending, said Huber. A hearing is set for May 19.

[Screengrab via Fox 5 DC]

