A Florida man who was in prison for murder has pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of a young boy.

Anthawn Ragan, 31, appeared in court on Thursday to enter a guilty plea to 14 felonies in connection with an armed robbery in November 2013 that took the life of 10-year-old Aaron Vu. Ragan was already in prison after being convicted of another murder, which was part of the same monthlong crime spree he participated in over a decade ago. Ragan also shot Aaron's father during the same robbery and pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Police said Ragan and another suspect were caught on surveillance cameras rushing into the nail salon on Nov. 22, 2013, and demanding money from the salon's staff and customers. Ragan opened fire inside the salon, hitting Aaron and his father, Hai Vu, before running out with the other man.

Vu and his son were taken to the hospital, where the 10-year-old boy died.

Local NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that Ragan was expected to go to trial on Thursday and instead offered a plea. He also waived a jury for the penalty phase of his trial, leaving the decision to the judge. When he went on trial for the murder of 21-year-old Luis Perez, a jury decided on a life sentence, sparing him the death penalty.

The death penalty is still on the table for the first-degree murder conviction stemming from Aaron's death. Ragan may also receive another life sentence without the possibility of parole, the same sentence he received in the case for Perez's murder.

Ragan is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on Feb. 4.