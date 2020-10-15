Woman Says She Woke Up During Flight Home from Vegas to a Pastor Peeing on Her: ‘There Was a Puddle…’

A Detroit woman aboard a red-eye flight on the way home from Las Vegas on Monday woke up to find a pastor with “his private area out” and peeing on her. During an interview with Fox 2 Detroit, Alicia Beverly recalled being woken up be something wet and warm.

Beverly said that she was in the back seat next to her sister at the time she saw a thus far unidentified—but supposedly “well-known”—North Carolina pastor “shak[ing] himself off” at her eye level. She immediately understood that there was a puddle of urine in the seats.

“I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up. By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I’m like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!” Beverly said.

According to the report, which cited unnamed sources, the peeing-on-a-stranger incident was blamed on a bad reaction to an unspecified “sleep aid.”

After Beverly screamed and woke the nighttime flight up from its collective slumber, the unidentified pastor was taken into custody by an off-duty cop who was on the plane. There have not yet been any charges and, again, the man has not yet been named. The identity of the pastor is known to the local news outlet. They contacted his associates, who declined to comment.

But if there are charges, they would most likely be federal.

The Beverly interview eventually got emotional, specifically when the woman described suffering from extreme anxiety in the aftermath of the incident. Through tears, she said she’s only gotten four hours of sleep since she woke up on that plane.

[Image via Fox 2 Detroit screengab]

