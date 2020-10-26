Woman Killed a Mother and Daughter After Argument Over a Relationship: Cops

Two Texas women, a mother and daughter, were victims of an alleged double murder over the weekend. Jillian Johnson, 41, has been arrested in the deaths of Gloria Jean Prince, 71, and Gloria Maria Booker, 53, according to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth.

Cops in Grand Prairie, Texas said they were called to a residence at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. They found the victims dead at the home. Both the mother and daughter had been stabbed, investigators said.

Initial details said that Johnson went to the residence, where she argued with the women regarding a relationship between her and an unidentified family member. Reports have not gotten any more specific about the dispute than that.

Cops say this is being looked into as a “family violence-related murder.”

The defendant was held on $500,000 bond after being charged with capital murder. It is unclear if she has an attorney in this matter.

[Mugshot via Grand Prairie Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]