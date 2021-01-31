Woman Indicted with Helping Alleged Sarah Lawrence Extortionist Cult Leader

Federal prosecutors are adding a co-defendant to the case of an alleged extortionist cult leader out of New York state. Isabella Pollok helped leader Lawrence Ray manipulate and coerce college students, according to a superseding indictment in Ray’s case on Friday. Shared charges included extortion conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

From in or about 2011 , up to and including at least in or about 2019, in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere, LAWRENCE RAY, a/k/a “Lawrence Grecco,” and ISABELLA POLLOK, the defendants, and others known and unknown, knowingly did combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together and with each other to commit extortion … by obtaining money and property from and with the consent of another person, which consent would have been and was induced by the wrongful use of actual and threatened force, violence, and fear…

Prosecutors first charged Ray last February for charges including force labor, and racketeering. Authorities said he made one of the women engage in prostitution, and he took $1.7 million from her. The case followed a 2019 New York Magazine exposé in which he controlled and terrorized young people. The process started when he moved in with his daughter while she was at Sarah Lawrence College.

In these accounts, he began by playing the father figure for these impressionable and vulnerable students, then domineered them in psuedo-therapeutic group meetings, manipulated them into sexual acts. He would extort victims with baseless claims they caused property damage, made them write false confessions, and bilked them of money. Eventually, he allegedly began to play different victims against one another, saying that one side was poisoning him and the others. He denied wrongdoing in the article, and has pleaded not guilty in federal court under the original indictment.

