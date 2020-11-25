Woman Arrested in 2012 Abduction of Her 4 Children

U.S. Marshals said they tracked down a woman in the Summer 2012 kidnapping of her four children. Segalit McRoberts, 48, was arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on a warrant out of California for violation of a child custody court order, officials announced Tuesday.

Investigators said the 2012 abduction took place after a judge granted full custody of the children to her ex-husband. McRoberts and her new husband took off with the kids: a 7-, 9-, 11-, and 12-year-old, authorities said.

U.S. Marshals said the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office reached out to their Missing Child Unit for help finding the children. According to this story, they turned up information that McRoberts and the kids were living in a RV park in the city of Coeur d’Alene.

Authorities from several agencies–including the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Post Falls Police Department, and U.S. Border Patrol–arrested McRoberts. They said two of the kids were turned over to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Child Support Services. The other two are 19 and 20 years old. Authorities said they, too, were located and are safe.

“The safe execution of the arrest warrant and recovery of the missing children is a testament of the great partnership and collaboration of local, state and federal law enforcement in the region as well as nationally,” U.S. Marshals said. “The Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force in North Idaho comprises of investigators from the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Post Falls Police Department, Idaho State Police and the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office.”

It is unclear if McRoberts has an attorney in this matter.

[Screengrab via CBS Los Angeles]

