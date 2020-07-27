Woman Allegedly Hit Boyfriend in Head with Machete for Peeing in Bed

An Illinois woman is charged in an alleged domestic violence incident. Bophanary Om, 39, was arrested Sunday, says the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were dispatched to a local residence at about 9:30 p.m. They arrived to meet with the 39-year-old victim, authorities said. He had sustained what they described as a “serious wound” to the head.

According to investigators, Om and the man lived together at the home. The defendant allegedly got mad that the victim peed in bed, so she attacked him with a machete, hence the head wound.

The boyfriend was taken to a hospital and is expected to recovered, deputies said.

Om is now being held at the Lake County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. She is charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery, according to the sheriff’s office. The defendant is scheduled for a preliminary hearing to take place August 25 at 9 a.m. local time. Her attorney of record, a public defender, did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

