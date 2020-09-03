Watch Our Live Network Now

Video Shows Man Trying to Kidnap Infant Who Was in a Shopping Cart at Grocery Store, Police Say

Alberto LuperonSep 3rd, 2020, 6:12 pm

Surveillance footage shows a man in Flagstaff, Arizona attempting to kidnap an infant in a grocery store cart, say local police. On Thursday, the Flagstaff Police Department released a description of the person in the video.

According to cops, they responded to a Basha’s grocery store on 2700 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. A mother had been buying groceries from a self-checkout line, police said. The baby was in the cart. Meanwhile, a man finished his purchase at an adjacent checkout, authorities said. Officers said grabbed the mom’s cart and tried to leave. That’s what the video above purportedly shows.

The mom saw this happening and managed to stop the man, however, according to police.

“This investigation is on-going and rapidly evolving,” police said after announcing the description of their suspect. “We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

The suspect was identified as Caucasian, standing about 5’10”, and weighing about 160 pounds. He was described as having brown hair, and wore slacks and a collared shirt, police said.

From officers:

If anyone recognizes the male depicted in the attached photographs, please contact the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414 or you may remain anonymous and provide information by calling Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.

[Screengrab via Flagstaff Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: