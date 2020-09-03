Video Shows Man Trying to Kidnap Infant Who Was in a Shopping Cart at Grocery Store, Police Say

ATTEMPTED CHILD ABDUCTION: Flagstaff PD looking for man caught on camera trying to leave Basha’s w/ a woman’s baby in her shopping cart. The mom noticed and stopped him. Suspect described as white man, 5’10”, 160lbs, brown hair, wearing slacks and collared shirt. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/1LDyBRRAMg — Justin Lum (@jlumfox10) September 3, 2020

Surveillance footage shows a man in Flagstaff, Arizona attempting to kidnap an infant in a grocery store cart, say local police. On Thursday, the Flagstaff Police Department released a description of the person in the video.

According to cops, they responded to a Basha’s grocery store on 2700 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. A mother had been buying groceries from a self-checkout line, police said. The baby was in the cart. Meanwhile, a man finished his purchase at an adjacent checkout, authorities said. Officers said grabbed the mom’s cart and tried to leave. That’s what the video above purportedly shows.

The mom saw this happening and managed to stop the man, however, according to police.

NEW: 4 pics below from Flagstaff PD of an attempted child abduction. 1st pic is where the suspect started to push the stroller away from the mother who was self-checking out. She noticed quickly and was able stop him. He is approx 5’10” and 160 pounds. with brown hair. pic.twitter.com/scKRzGBeVJ — jonathan roy (@JRFox10) September 3, 2020

“This investigation is on-going and rapidly evolving,” police said after announcing the description of their suspect. “We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

The suspect was identified as Caucasian, standing about 5’10”, and weighing about 160 pounds. He was described as having brown hair, and wore slacks and a collared shirt, police said.

From officers:

If anyone recognizes the male depicted in the attached photographs, please contact the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414 or you may remain anonymous and provide information by calling Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.

[Screengrab via Flagstaff Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]