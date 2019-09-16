Traffic Accident Led to Tragic Discovery of Missing Woman and Her 4 Children, Deputies Say

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The search for a missing Florida woman and her four children came to a tragic end on Monday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced that they’ve all been found dead, after family members said they hadn’t seen the mom in about six weeks. The victims were identified as Casei Jones, 32; Cameron Bowers, who would’ve turned 10 on Thursday; Preston Bowers, who would’ve turned 5 on August 22; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, who would’ve turned 1 on August 10.

Casei Jones’ husband Michael Wayne Jones Jr., 38, is suspected as the killer, said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods in a press conference. He faces a warrant for second-degree murder in the mother’s death, with charges pending regarding the children.

“All we need to know is that’s evil,” said Woods. “And evil did something, and evil needs to pay for what he did.”

The @MCSOFlorida is investigating the death of 33-year-old Casei Jones. Jones’ husband, Michael Waye Jones Jr. has also been located in Georgia and is currently being questioned. At this time, a warrant has been issued for his arrest for 2nd Degree Homicide. pic.twitter.com/GpH66cLEB9 — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) September 16, 2019

@MCSOFlorida just held a press conference on the murder of a Casei Jones and her four children. Detectives have found the remains of all 5. Her husband, Michael Wayne Jones Jr. is being held by the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia while the investigation continues pic.twitter.com/4I8dpQLRue — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) September 16, 2019

Casei Jones’ body was discovered in her husband’s car after he got into a traffic accident in Brantley County, Georgia, according to authorities. Michael Wayne Jones allegedly led investigators to the bodies of the four children.

“Although the remains have not been positively identified, detectives believe they are the remains of the four missing children,” said the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said that the defendant murdered the victims at their home in Marion County, hid their bodies at his home and van for weeks before moving them to Brantley County.

It’s unclear if Michael Wayne Jones has an attorney at this time.

[Image via Marion County Sheriff’s Office]