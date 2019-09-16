NYPD School Safety Officer and Part-Time Model Killed in Apparent Murder Suicide

An unidentified 47-year-old man shot his 44-year-old girlfriend Naire’ McCormick and then killed himself with the same weapon late Sunday evening in Brooklyn, according to the New York Daily News,

Police reportedly made the discovery after responding to a 911 call about someone being harassed at McCormick’s Clinton Hill apartment in north-central Brooklyn.

McCormick previously worked as a school safety agent with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) since 2004. She was currently assigned to the First Precinct in Lower Manhattan.

“She was a loving, outgoing soul (whose) life was taken too soon,” longtime friend Shateama Vasquez told the Daily News, “She had a heart of gold…Nobody have nothing bad to say about her. Her personality is what drew you to her.”

According to the New York Post, McCormick’s 12-year-old son was in the apartment when his mother was killed–in a room with the alleged killer’s cousin. She reportedly died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The Post report identifies the man as one Jancy Dempster. He was also reportedly found with a gunshot wound to the head–and the gun allegedly used in the slayings near his body.

According to unnamed sources cited by the outlets, the man had come to McCormick’s apartment in a celebratory mood, but the night ended in a murderous rage fueled by alcohol.

Gregory Floyd is the president of Teamsters Local 237–which represents several thousand school safety officers in New York City public schools. In a statement released Monday he called McCormick’s death “tragic.”

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy and prayers to her family,” Floyd said.

McCormick also worked as a model to earn an ancillary income.

Last year she won the Face of Kurvacious contest, an annual beauty pageant for voluptuous models.

