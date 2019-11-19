Tissue Bank That Lied to Donors, Sewed Bodies Together ‘Like Frankenstein,’ and Had Cooler Full of Penises Loses Lawsuit

One of the most disgusting lawsuits in recent memory has run its course and a $58 million verdict was issued in favor of the plaintiffs.

The controversy centers around a body donation program run by the Biological Resource Center, Inc.–a now-shuttered tissue bank whose gruesome medical-like practices have been described in language evocative of scenes from a Lloyd Kaufman, Tom Six or Eli Roth film.

Law&Crime previously reported on a raid conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) during which an agent said they came across a cooler full of “male genitalia,” “a bucket of heads, arms, and legs,” “inflected [reshaped] heads,” and a small woman’s head sewn onto a much larger man’s torso “like Frankenstein.”

“[P]ools of human blood and bodily fluids were found on the floor of the freezer,” the FBI agent added, noting that none of the bodies contained medically necessary identification tags.

Families of the recently-deceased unwittingly donated their loved ones to the Arizona-based firm under the pretense that their corpses would further genuine medical research–like the quest for a cancer cure. But that’s not what happened at all. Instead, the cadavers were methodically dismembered in what have been termed “human butcher shop” facilities located in the Grand Canyon State and Illinois.

Whole bodies and select body parts were then sold for profit and shipped to third parties. One such buyer was the U.S. Department of Defense–who used the ill-gotten dead loved ones in explosive tests.

In 2015, the Biological Resource Center’s now-former owner, Stephen Gore, testified with some amount of remorse as he pleaded guilty to illegal control of a criminal enterprise before receiving four years probation and a deferred prison sentence.

“I’m not here to offer any excuses,” Gore said during his sentencing hearing. “There were mistakes made. However, they were never for a financial gain. The mistakes that were made were done, in my opinion, in the best interest for what we thought the donors and their families.”

A civil lawsuit was filed in July of this year and the trial recently concluded. On Tuesday, a jury handed down their verdict against the Phoenix facility. Between ten and 21 plaintiffs–who were represented by attorney Michael Burg–will be entitled to the damages.

“This is a horror story. It’s just unbelievable,” plaintiff Troy Harp told AZFamily.com. “It’s absolutely gross!”

Alberto Luperon contributed to this report.

[image via screengrab/KNXV-TV]