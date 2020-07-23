Watch Our Live Network Now

Teen Arrested in Murder of Pregnant Woman Who Was Pushing Daughter in a Stroller

Alberto LuperonJul 23rd, 2020, 12:50 pm

Jovon Burrell

Police in Kansas City, Missouri announced an arrest in the shooting death of mother Diamon Eichelburger, 20. The defendant is Jovon Burrell, 19. Police claimed he made a social media post referencing the incident.

Eichelburger was shot and killed Monday while pushing her 1-year-old baby in a stroller in a 7-Eleven parking lot, according to officials. A shooter fired at her from a vehicle, police said.

“The child in the stroller was 1-year-old and not physically harmed,” police said Tuesday. Eichelburger was almost five months pregnant, her family said according to ABC affiliate KMBC-TV.

Burrell is charged with second-degree murder and committing an armed criminal action, authorities said. According to the account from the Jackson County, Mo. Prosecutor’s Office, Eichelburger had been leaving the store pushing a stroller with the child in it. A vehicle approached. A man asked her if she was Diamon, and she acknowledged that she was. Then, someone in the vehicle fired several shots.

Burrell allegedly admitted he was the driver of the car. He said the shooter was a passenger in the vehicle, but he did not know who the person was or why the incident occurred, prosecutors said.

It is unclear if he has an attorney in this matter.

The girl is Eichelburger’s 14-month-old daughter, according to KCTV. The victim’s family mourned the loss of Diamon.

“To see her cut down like this, it just cuts so deep,” her father James Cunningham told the station.

[Mugshot via Kansas City Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: