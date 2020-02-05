Suspect in Texas A&M Shooting Allegedly Killed Ex-Girlfriend and Her Sister, Shot Toddler in Leg

Authorities have identified the suspect, and three victims in a Monday shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Student Deja Matts, 19, and her sister Abbaney Matts, 20, were shot and killed, the school said Tuesday. The third victim, Abbaney Matts’ 2-year-old son, was treated and released to family members, the school said. He was reportedly shot in the leg.

Deja was a freshman at A&M-Commerce and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Public Health. She was from Garland, Texas. The second victim is 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, sister of Deja. Abbaney was not an enrolled student at A&M-Commerce. (2/3) — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 4, 2020

The suspect was identified as Jacques Dshawn Smith, 21, the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney Matts, said school officials. He is charged with capital murder, and being at held at Hunt County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

“I think it was a coward move, I mean that somebody would do something like that.” Deja and Abbaney’s father Timothy Matts told WFAA. “My daughters were fun, uplifting, had plenty of friends. Nice folks, know what I’m saying. They took both my daughters.”

The identities of the people involved, and the alleged circumstances of the incident, were initially unclear on Monday.

From the school’s Facebook page:

A&M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus. There have been two confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout the campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community.

School officials said the incident happened at the Pride Rock Residence Hall on campus. Classes were canceled for the day, then through Wednesday.

“The precautionary shelter in place recommendations have been lifted,” the school wrote Monday afternoon. “Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off. The Rayburn Student Center is available for students that may be displaced by the ongoing investigation.”

[Mugshot via Hunt County]