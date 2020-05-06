Sheriff’s Captain Says There’s a Person of Interest in Case of 15-Month-Old Girl Found Dead

An investigator in the Evelyn Mae Boswell case made a pivotal announcement. There’s a person of interest in the death of the 15-month-old girl, Captain Joey Strickler of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, according to WJHL.

That’s short of a “suspect” and authorities haven’t even declared a cause and manner of death, but it is a lead in the case. The autopsy results are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

Boswell’s case has garnered attention over last few months. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said she was considered a missing person last Feb. 18, but she was last seen back on December 26, 2019.

But why did it take so long for someone to report her missing?

Deputies arrested her mom Megan Boswell for allegedly filing a false report in the case. Evelyn was found dead in early March on property belonging to her maternal grandfather Tommy Boswell Sr.

“You’re all vultures,” he told Knox News in a report, back before the discovery of the body. After Evelyn was found, he and most of the family expressed gratitude for the public support Evelyn has received, but they pointedly excluded the man’s ex-wife Angela Boswell.

“The immediate Boswell family (excluding Angela Jones Boswell) of Evelyn are in anguish and grief over their loss,” they said in a statement obtained by WJHL. “It has been a very rough and trying time for everyone. At this time they do not want to speak publicly in regards to the tragedy. They are still trying to process what has happened. They ask for media and the public to respect their wishes. They need more time to grieve, privately.”

An attorney who has represented Megan Boswell has advised against a rush to judgment in the case.

To this day, no charges have been filed in Evelyn’s disappearance and death, besides the false report charge against her mother.

