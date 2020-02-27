Second Person Charged in Connection with Murder of College Student Anitra Gunn

There’s been another arrest in the alleged murder of Fort Valley college student Anitra Gunn. Jaivon Abron, 22, has been charged with two counts of false statements, and one count of concealing a death, Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent Todd Crosby said during a Wednesday press conference.

Gunn’s boyfriend DeMarcus Little is charged in the actual murder. Authorities say that Little strangled Gunn to death on Valentine’s Day, days after he allegedly smashed windows at her home and slashed her vehicle’s tires.

The defense is fighting the case. Little’s lawyer argues that it’s completely out of character for his client (a soldier in the U.S. Army) to have killed Gunn.

“He’s really not capable with committing this kind of offense,” attorney Benjamin Davis said, according 13 WMAZ. “If he were the kind of person that would commit a malice murder against an individual like this, that would have been borne out in the military.”

It’s unclear if Abron has a lawyer in this matter. His precise role in the alleged murder remains unspecified. Crosby declined to answer questions about how this defendant allegedly concealed the death or made false statements.

The special agent described Abron as Little’s friend. They went to high school together. He said he was an acquaintance of Gunn’s, but he later phrased it another way.

“They were all three friends,” he said.

Authorities announced that they found Gunn’s phone minutes before the press conference. They were still searching for the missing bumper from her vehicle.

