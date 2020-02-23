Anitra Gunn’s Boyfriend Charged with Murdering Her

As signaled in a bond hearing Friday, DeMarcus Little ended up getting charged with malice murder in the death of girlfriend and Fort Valley college student Anitra Gunn. He was previously arrested for allegedly slashing her vehicle tires, and smashing the windows at her home.

Todd Crosby, an agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said in a press conference that the investigation started after Gunn’s father requested a welfare check on February 14. Investigator began treating her as missing, and found her body Tuesday in a wooded area in Crawford County.

Officials said that Little had caused damage to her property in an incident on February 5. His bond was set at $10,000 before his murder case was announced. At the hearing, Peach County District Attorney David Cooke said there’s evidence against Little in the death, and he could be charged in that matter, according to WSB-TV.

The defendant’s family defended him amid the bond hearing, when he was just publicly suspected, but not charged n the murder.

“What’s not being told is that he’s a decorated soldier, a sergeant in the Army, serving our country proudly, made sergeant in three years, no criminal background, grew up in the church, sang in the choir, mannerable, never been in a fight in his life,” father Andre Little said according to the outlet. The defendant’s little sister Shaquasha told 13 WMAZ that she didn’t think her brother damaged Gunn’s property.

Fort Valley students are hosting a vigil for the victim to take place Monday at 6p.m. ET. There’s a GoFundMe to pay for her funeral.

