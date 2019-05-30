R. Kelly Charged with 11 Additional Counts of Sexual Assault

Singer R. Kelly now faces even more sexual assault charges. Kelly was indicted Wednesday in Cook County, Illinois on four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The document identified the alleged underage victim only as J.P.

The alleged criminality occurred in January 2010, the grand jury said.

Kelly already faced 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving three minors and an adult woman. The existing allegations were also said to have occurred years before. For example, Kelly abused a teen girl identified as R.L. between 1998 and 2001, prosecutors said. The most recent of those allegations involved an underage girl identified by the initials J.P. These incidents happened between May 1, 2009 and January 31, 2010, prosecutors said.

Kelly attorney Steve Greenberg didn’t immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment. The lawyer previously denied that his client committed sexual assault.

“He’s a rock star,” Greenberg said after court shortly after his client was arrested. “He doesn’t have to have non-consensual sex.”

Kelly also appeared in an interview with CBS, and tearfully denied doing anything illegal when it came to women.

Kelly has long faced allegations of sexual misconduct, especially as it concerned underage girls. He was acquitted in 2008 over a child pornography case involving an infamous tape. Family members of the alleged victim were split over whether it was her. Four testified yes. Three said no. Jurors sided with Kelly.

