Pregnant Woman Found Dead in Homicide Was Last Seen Heading to Gas Station: Police

Authorities in St. Peters, Missouri are investigating the death of a pregnant woman. They say someone killed Amethyst J. Killian, 22.

According to the official story, family members reported her missing on Thursday at about 8 p.m. after she did not return home all day. Cops said the body was found Friday at the 100 block of North Church Street (Google maps indicates this area is across the street from Old Towne Park). Officers said that the body was found after Killian’s personal items were located in the area.

Now the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis—a regional, multi-departmental unit—says they have been brought in to help the St. Peters Police Department.

Killian’s family said that before the discovery of the body, they had found her purse and cellphone charger, according to KMOV. They said they found blood on the items, and immediately called police. Cops found the remains.

Killian had two children, and was pregnant with a third, her mother said. The family said she was last seen leaving for a QuikTrip gas station.

Police are not giving the actual cause of death. They have not announced any suspects or an inkling of a suspect, or the possible motive behind the killing. St. Peters Police spokesperson Officer Melissa Doss told Law&Crime on Monday afternoon that they did not have any updates in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 1-866-371-TIPS.

