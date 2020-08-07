Police Looking for Red BMW Linked to Alleged Bleach Attack on Black Teen

Police in Elmira, New York are looking for a vehicle they say was linked to an alleged bleach attack on a Black teen, according to WETM.

It was described as a red BMW with a Pennsylvania license plate of KJG-5262.

“They saw a red BMW in the Weis parking lot,” Lt. William Solt told the WETM. “They thought that vehicle might have been involved so they took down a license plate with Pennsylvania registration KJG-5262, we have been trying to locate this vehicle since the incident.”

Solt said that at about 9:50 p.m. on Monday, the teen was walking down Columbia St. when a car drove by.

“Someone appeared to spray him with something from like a spray bottle, he described as having cleaning solutions,” he said. “He said that smelled like bleach and hit him in the eyes and his eyes burned for a few minutes. The vehicle continued to drive past and then turned and went a different direction.”

Police are searching for a red BMW with Pennsylvania license plate KJG-5262 after an alleged bleach attack on a black male teen. @18NewsElise has the latest from Columbia St. where the incident occurred.https://t.co/9nvMD1IPPL — WETM-TV (@WETM18News) August 6, 2020

The teen had to wait for his cousin to pick him up. This incident originally picked up attention with a social media post stating that someone drove by and sprayed bleach at a relative. The person said that the driver was yelling racial slurs at kids. At the time, the vehicle was simply described as a red BMW sedan with a license plate starting with K.

[Screengrab via WETM]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]