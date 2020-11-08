Police Chief Resigns After Social Media Posts Calling for ‘Death to All Marxist Democrats’

The police chief of Marshall, Arkansas is out of a job after social media posts under his name called for violence against “Marxist Democrats.”

(1/n) These are screenshots made from the Parler social media app, posts by Marshall, AR police chief Lang Holland. “Death to all Marxist Democrats. Take no prisoners leave no survivors!” “Throw water on them in restaurants. Push them off sidewalks.” @KATVNews #ARnews pic.twitter.com/oXCFrnJj6T — Viktoria Capek (@KATVViktoria) November 7, 2020

“When this is over and Trump is president for 4 more years,” said an account in the name of chief Lang Holland, “Do not go to sleep. Do not forget what these Marxist Democrat bastards have tried to do. When you see one in public get in their face do not give them any peace. Throw water on them at restaurants. Push them off sidewalks. Never let them forget they are traitors and have no rights to live in this Republic after what they have done.”

“Death to all Marxist Democrats. Take no prisoners,” the account author wrote in response to another post, “Leave no survivors!!”

The posts reportedly appeared on Parler, a social media platform that positioned itself as a conservative alternative to Twitter. Another account under Holland’s name denied that he was behind the violent posts.

“I am NOT an ignorant, violent, racist Trump disciple like I have been depicted,” this new account stated. “I actually lean hard left on most issues BUT I am professional so my political beliefs would never affect my duty to protect ALL citizens in my jurisdiction.”

(2/n) These posts made Friday night quickly circulated social media. Since made, another Parler account was made under “Lang Holland” claiming to be the real chief, stating the other account is fake and did not represent things he stood for as a “protector of all citizens” pic.twitter.com/IPdbrh68s4 — Viktoria Capek (@KATVViktoria) November 7, 2020

The Marshall police page on Facebook is down as of Sunday morning.

(4/n) We reached out to the Marshall Arkansas Police Department Facebook page for comment. The message shows that it was opened by someone from their page and no one responded. We followed up to find out that their Facebook page was deleted and would not receive messages. pic.twitter.com/PcM4ZpnnKM — Viktoria Capek (@KATVViktoria) November 7, 2020

Law&Crime could not reach Holland for a request for comment. The phone simply kept ringing when we made a call to a listed number for the police department.

“Upon my meeting with Mr. Holland he resigned as Police Chief for the City of Marshall effective immediately,” Mayor Kevin Elliott (D) said in a statement posted to Facebook. “Mr. Holland is no longer employed with the city.”

Holland previously caught some national attention as one of the law enforcement official who refused to enforce mask mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All I’m saying is if you want to wear a mask, you have the freedom to choose that,” Holland, a Trump supporter, said, according to Fox News in July. “It should not be dictated by the nanny state.”

