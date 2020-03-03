Our First Look at LeTecia Stauch, the Woman Accused of Murdering 11-Year-Old Stepson

The criminal case against alleged child-killer LeTecia Stauch, 36, is moving forward. She waived her extradition rights in a court appearance Tuesday in Horry County, South Carolina, according to 9 News. She said that she hadn’t had time to consult with her attorney.

As seen on video, the judge told her the only thing prosecutors had to prove at the hearing was her identity, and whether she was wanted for a felony.

A lesson in extradition for #LeteciaStauch from the Horry County judge in SC. She decided to waive her hearing and not fight being taken to Colorado. She’s now en route to Colorado, however long that will take. We will keep you posted when she gets here. #GannonStauch pic.twitter.com/1Ys16OyOZX — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) March 3, 2020

In any case, that means it’s back to Colorado for her. Authorities say she killed stepson Gannon Stauch and hid the body. The 11-year-old boy’s whereabouts remain unknown, but investigators said in a press conference Monday that they don’t think he’s alive. The victim was last seen Jan. 27. During the disappearance, the defendant allegedly told investigators that she last saw Gannon leave home to go to a friend’s house. There’s reported evidence that shows him entering a truck belonging to her, however.

Lead prosecutor Michael Allen speaking now, says the arrest affidavit for Letecia Stauch is sealed. Her mug shot will be released shortly after the press conference. She should be extradited back to Colorado in the coming days for a formal filing of charges. #GannonStauch — Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) March 2, 2020

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators say they’re still looking for the body.

Charges are murder in the first-degree of a child under 12 by a person in a position of trust; child abuse resulting in death; tampering with a decease human body; and tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities say the defendant reported Gannon’s disappearance on January 27. A 2016 order suspending her teacher’s certification in South Carolina indicates that the correct spelling of her first name is LeTecia. It appears she also goes by Tecia and Tee.

[Mugshot via El Paso County Sheriff’s Office]