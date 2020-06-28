‘Oh My Gosh’: Police Say They Arrested Dude Who Swam in Store’s Aquarium (WATCH)

There’s a therapeutic element to swimming, whether its in the ocean or a regular ol’ pool. Something about the waves that creates a bone-deep calm. The relaxation sits in you even in the car ride home. But you know, you probably don’t want to do it in a store’s indoor aquarium while you’re still wearing your shoes.

Customers at Bass Pro Shops in Bossier City, Louisiana caught a curious sight on Thursday, according to ArkLaTex. A man swam through the indoor aquarium. Oh, to be sure, he got out of there, and quickly sped out.

He wasn’t wearing appropriate attire for a casual summer dip in a store’s aquarium: shoes, shorts, and shirt. We’re pretty sure the suspect was overdressed.

A woman heard on video described the events: “Oh my Gosh. O.M.G. Oh, Lord–Okay, he’s getting out. I thought he was drowning. ” At this point, the suspect had climbed out of the aquarium, and started running off. “This is interesting,” said the woman in understated fashion.

And there were fish in there. They were swimming and everything! The business reportedly filed their complaint because it was going to cost them to empty and clean out the 13,000-gallon aquarium.

Police were on the lookout for the suspect. Kevin Wise, 26, was later arrested on a misdemeanor charge of simple criminal damage to property. He was apprehended on a citation, then released on a court summons, according to Fox 4KC. It’s unclear if he has an attorney in this matter.

