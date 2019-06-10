O.J. Simpson: ‘Everybody I Meet Seems to Be Apologizing for What Happened to Me’ in Vegas

Former NFL star running back and Hollywood actor O.J. Simpson, 71, spoke with the Associated Press by phone to say that he will never again revisit the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman — murders Simpson was infamously acquitted of in the so-called “Trial of the Century.”

In the interview, Simpson said he’s not going to deal with negativity at this point in this life. He referred to this stage of his life as a “no negative zone.”

“We don’t need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives,” Simpson said. “The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives.”

Simpson did comment, however, on his nine years in prison for a sports memorabilia-related armed robbery in Las Vegas. Simpson was convicted in 2008 and paroled in 2017.

Simpson expressed his belief in the system.

“I believe in the legal system and I honored it. I served my time,” he said.

Simpson also claimed that people he runs into consistently apologize for “what happened” to him in Las Vegas.

“The town has been good to me,” he said. “Everybody I meet seems to be apologizing for what happened to me here.”

Simpson decided to live in Las Vegas rather than Florida, which came as a surprise to some. “The Juice,” however, said Vegas is a place he’s “learned to love.”

“Life is fine,” he said.

[Image via Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images]