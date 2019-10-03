Featured Posts

Nickelback Issues Copyright Claim Against Trump Over ‘Photograph’ Swipe at the Bidens

We all know President Donald Trump‘s most tenacious foes: bands that were most popular in the 2000s. This time it’s the Canadian rockers Nickelback.

There was a copyright claim issued against a Trump tweet that made use of their song “Photograph.”

You missed your chance to look at the photograph.

The post showed a picture of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, with son Hunter Biden, and a executive for the gas company Burisma out playing golf. The intention was to try to buttress the president’s claim that Biden got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired for investigating the company on which his son was a board member. Neither of the Bidens have been substantively accused of anything illegal, however. After Trump, on a July 25 phone call, asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) responded by backing an impeachment inquiry.

In any case, people on Twitter are cracking up about the copyright claim.

Actress and Trump fan Kristy Swanson voiced outrage, however.

