Nickelback Issues Copyright Claim Against Trump Over ‘Photograph’ Swipe at the Bidens

We all know President Donald Trump‘s most tenacious foes: bands that were most popular in the 2000s. This time it’s the Canadian rockers Nickelback.

There was a copyright claim issued against a Trump tweet that made use of their song “Photograph.”

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! pic.twitter.com/QQYTqG4KTt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

You missed your chance to look at the photograph.

The post showed a picture of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, with son Hunter Biden, and a executive for the gas company Burisma out playing golf. The intention was to try to buttress the president’s claim that Biden got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired for investigating the company on which his son was a board member. Neither of the Bidens have been substantively accused of anything illegal, however. After Trump, on a July 25 phone call, asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) responded by backing an impeachment inquiry.

In any case, people on Twitter are cracking up about the copyright claim.

omg omg omg Nickelback had Twitter take down Trump’s Photograph tweet for copyright violation omg omg omg pic.twitter.com/q3Ztlfex6C — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 3, 2019

This is the best thing Nickelback has ever done. pic.twitter.com/X3Y9b3830K — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) October 3, 2019

Good morning. Nickelback shadow banned the president. pic.twitter.com/urXQsObAcG — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) October 3, 2019

nickelback……welcome to the resistance — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 3, 2019

Actress and Trump fan Kristy Swanson voiced outrage, however.

Hey @Nickelback this is such a bunch of bull that you would disable the media on this. I bought your song on iTunes 9 hours ago because I loved @realDonaldTrump’s tweet so much & I’ve also always been a fan of you guys. Now I want to return the song & get my nickels back!! https://t.co/IG9PgJ1WNV — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) October 3, 2019

