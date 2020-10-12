‘My Hero’: 5-Year-Old Boy Fights Back Against Armed Home Intruders (VIDEO)

PLEASE SHARE: We need your help identifying these individuals responsible for a home invasion. If you have any info, call MCS at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call our SBPD Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263. Learn more here: https://t.co/ATbNiPaNbD pic.twitter.com/Bmocv8FQgW — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) October 9, 2020

As seen on video, a young child in South Bend, Indiana fought armed intruders who stormed into a home. Now police are looking for the suspects.

Cops say that they were called to the area at around 10:30 a.m. on September 30 because of shots fired. Investigators learned about a home invasion. The four male suspects knocked on the front door of a residence, according to this account. A juvenile opened up the door, and the four men stormed the residence. At least three of the suspects had handguns, officers said. They ended up fleeing, however, and more shots were fired, cops said.

In the footage, two gunmen rush a woman who was identified as the child’s mother. The boy, however, would have none of it. He struck the suspect wearing a red hoodie, and later threw something at a gunman who was wearing black and denim.

The mother stepped forward as Tamika Reid. She said she was ironing their clothes when the incident happened. Her son David, 5, fought back against the suspects.

“I’m just, my whole thing was my hero right here,” she told WSBT. “He was trying to hit the guys. My thing was I need to get him out the house before they do something to my son.”

Authorities said no one was injured.

“You can see a little boy hitting one of the armed suspects as he tries to defend his home,” cops said on Friday. “It is our job now to defend him. If you have any information on who these men are, please call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call our South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.”

