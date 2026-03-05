A Wisconsin man accused of committing a home invasion allegedly old police that work "wasn't going well" that morning.

Sincere Naquon Blake, 26, was charged with armed burglary, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, and attempted sexual assault after police said he broke into a home in Milwaukee on Feb. 26 and held two women at gunpoint before officers arrived to arrest him. According to a criminal complaint reviewed by Law&Crime, Blake told police after his arrest that he took ecstasy that morning before going to his job, which he left early.

Police said that a witness who was at the house on Feb. 26 to provide home repair services encountered Blake, who asked him how many people were inside the house. The witness told police Blake said, "I'm going to f— this s— up." He believed Blake was carrying a gun under his sweatshirt, so he followed his orders to go in the house. Before he was inside, Blake let him go, and he called 911.

According to the complaint, Blake allegedly made his way into the house where he was spotted in the laundry room by a female friend of the homeowner. The friend told police that she saw a man, later identified as Blake, with "a joint in his mouth, slurred speech, and red eyes," carrying a handgun. He told the friend to "show me what I'm looking for."

The homeowner told police that she could barely remember the details of the alleged home invasion "because she was focused on the gun pointed at her face and she thought she was going to die."

At some point, Blake allegedly pointed his gun at both the homeowner and her friend and fired a shot at a window above the homeowner's head. While holding the two women at gunpoint, Blake allegedly exposed himself to the friend and attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him, telling her to "give me what I want." After she pleaded with him to let the homeowner leave, Blake complied, then walked around the house with the friend to make sure no one was outside.

Police said Blake asked about the vehicles that were at the house, and told the friend that he wanted to take her Jeep. He agreed to let her remove her dog and child seats first. That was when officers from the Milwaukee Police Department arrived.

After Blake disobeyed orders from officers, he was eventually arrested and his firearm was taken away. Police said the loaded Glock firearm was reported stolen months earlier.

An officer from the Milwaukee Police Department wrote in the complaint that Blake told police he headed to the lakefront after "work wasn't going well." Blake claimed that taking ecstasy made him "horny," and he went to the house to get "what's owed to him" from the "ladies" there.

Local ABC affiliate WISN interviewed Blake's grandmother, Ellen Toombs, who was visibly upset by the allegations against her grandson. She said, "He couldn't be in his right mind. That's not him."

Blake was charged with false imprisonment, armed burglary, reckless endangerment, attempted sexual assault, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He is in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail where he is being held on $50,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 11.