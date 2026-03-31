A 41-year-old Connecticut man allegedly murdered a well-respected firefighter when he found the man in bed with his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her home.

Jabari Bush stands accused of murder, home invasion and criminal possession of a firearm in the shooting death of 41-year-old Terrence Cramer, the Stratford Police Department said.

Cops responded at 1:44 a.m. Saturday to a home on Feeley Street, where they found Cramer "bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound." Paramedics pronounced him dead a short time later.

Bush was arrested later Saturday after a brief vehicle pursuit, officers say. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, Bush's ex-girlfriend told cops she was asleep in bed with Cramer when she was "awakened by someone inside her bedroom" whom she believed to be Bush.

She said Bush shouted something to the effect of "you're here with another man!" before he punched her in the face, the affidavit stated. The woman then said she saw "sparks" as if a gun went off. She then heard Cramer yell "I just got shot!"

Cramer suffered a gunshot wound to his right inner thigh and was lying in a pool of blood when cops found him.

Investigators later reviewed Ring doorbell camera footage that "clearly identifies Bush" as the man standing in front of her door throughout the night, the affidavit said. He allegedly entered the apartment through an unlocked door.

The woman told detectives she had dated Bush for about five years, but the relationship ended in March 2025. They dated on and off until January before she dumped him for good, per the complaint. She then started a relationship with Cramer in February.

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She said Bush began calling her incessantly in March, which caused her to block his number while she also ignored his repeated Facebook messages. Bush also showed up to her work one day. When she ignored him, he began to "yell at her angrily," according to the complaint.

Cramer served in the Bridgeport Fire Department for nearly a decade.

"Chief Edwards and the members of the Bridgeport Fire Department are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Firefighter Terrence Cramer," the agency said in a statement. "Firefighter Cramer served the City of Bridgeport with dedication and honor for 9.5 years, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and safety of others. Firefighter Cramer was not only a valued member of our department, but also a friend, colleague, and public servant who will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Firefighter Cramer's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time."

Bush remains in jail on a $3 million bond. His next court date is set for April 14.