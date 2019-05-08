Mother of 18-Year-Old Accused in School Shooting Says She Doesn’t Know Why He Did It

The mother of the 18-year-old man accused of committing a shooting at a Denver-area school has broken her silence, saying she doesn’t know the reason behind it.

“I don’t, no,” Stephanie Erickson, 56, told The New York Post when asked if suspect Devon Erickson, 18, was ever bullied or if she knew the motive. She was described as crying, and as requesting some distance. “I’m sorry, I just can’t talk right now. Thank you.”

Authorities said in a press conference that the defendant and a juvenile girl opened fire at STEM School Highlands Ranch, injuring eight, and killing one person.

That victim who died has been identified as 18-year-old Kendrick Ray Castillo.

Douglas County Coroner Jill Roman has identified the deceased victim of the STEM School shooting as Kendrick Ray Castillo, 03/14/2001. We ask that the media please respect the family’s privacy at this time. #STEMshooting — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 8, 2019

Kendrick Ray Castillo, the 18-year-old who died in Tuesday’s shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, was a young man with a huge smile. @9WantsToKnow #9WantsToKnow #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/21ZlSosEm2 — Kevin Vaughan (@writerkev) May 8, 2019

The minor suspect has not been publicly identified by deputies. Devon Erickson was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear if either of them have attorneys at this time. Erickson was expected to be booked on one count of first-degree murder, and 29 counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to The Denver Channel.

From a Colorado court spokesman:

People v Devon Erickson: Filing of charges is set for Friday 5/10 at 1:30 pm in Division 1. All case related documents remain sealed. Document release will be addressed on Friday #STEMshooting — Rob McCallum (@rwmccallum) May 8, 2019

Friday would have been Castillo’s last day of school.

“I want people to know about him,” his father John Castillo told the outlet. A witness told CNN Kendrick was shot while confronting a shooter.

The parents of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo confirm that the high school senior was the student killed in Tuesday’s shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch. A witness tells CNN that Castillo was shot while rushing a shooter and credited Castillo with saving several lives. pic.twitter.com/Xu7keSUEKL — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 8, 2019

[Image via Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images]