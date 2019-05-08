Featured Posts

Mother of 18-Year-Old Accused in School Shooting Says She Doesn’t Know Why He Did It

by | 4:38 pm, May 8th, 2019

The mother of the 18-year-old man accused of committing a shooting at a Denver-area school has broken her silence, saying she doesn’t know the reason behind it.

“I don’t, no,” Stephanie Erickson, 56, told The New York Post when asked if suspect Devon Erickson, 18, was ever bullied or if she knew the motive. She was described as crying, and as requesting some distance. “I’m sorry, I just can’t talk right now. Thank you.”

Authorities said in a press conference that the defendant and a juvenile girl opened fire at STEM School Highlands Ranch, injuring eight, and killing one person.

That victim who died has been identified as 18-year-old Kendrick Ray Castillo.

The minor suspect has not been publicly identified by deputies. Devon Erickson was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear if either of them have attorneys at this time. Erickson was expected to be booked on one count of first-degree murder, and 29 counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to The Denver Channel.

From a Colorado court spokesman:

Friday would have been Castillo’s last day of school.

“I want people to know about him,” his father John Castillo told the outlet. A witness told CNN Kendrick was shot while confronting a shooter.

[Image via Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images]

