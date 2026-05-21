Woman enjoying lunch at restaurant gets knife plunged into her back by stranger: Police

A woman was sitting down and eating lunch at a Georgia restaurant when a stranger approached her and stabbed her in the back, authorities in the Peach State say.

Walter Scrutchings, 22, was allegedly the man behind the attack. He is locked in the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

At about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman was enjoying a meal at the First Watch restaurant on Blackmon Drive in Decatur, Georgia. The food chain is known for its breakfast, brunch, and lunch meals.

As the woman was eating, Scrutchings walked up to her and plunged a knife into her back, officers with the DeKalb County Police Department said, according to Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB. The suspect was a stranger to the woman, authorities added.

Wounded, the woman brought herself to a neighboring business and called for help. She was brought to an area hospital, and police said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

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Officers arrived and arrested Scrutchings. He was booked into jail; no future court date has yet been listed for him.

Decatur lies just northeast of Atlanta. A resident who lives nearby told regional Fox affiliate WAGA that it is a "pretty safe community."

"I've lived here most of my life and I kind of take for granted that it's a safe, pedestrian-friendly area," Charlie Cote said.

Police have not released any other details concerning the attack or what may have led up to it.