Featured Posts

Man Allegedly Shot Sister at Housewarming Party Before Taking His Own Life — Here’s What We Know

by | 5:41 pm, July 5th, 2019

A man wounded three and murdered his sister at a housewarming party in Katy, Texas on Wednesday before taking his own life, authorities say. Here’s what we know so far about this tragic case.

1. Shooter Killed Sister, Shot 3 Other People, Deputies Say

Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as John Wright. He took his own life. His 48-year-old sister, Julianna Carr, died at the scene.

2. Three People Survived Gunshot Wounds

Three people survived getting shot, investigators said according to ABC 13. They were described as friends.

  1. One woman was shot in the face.
  2. Second woman was struck in the chest
  3. A man sustained a shot to the hand.

They’ve been hospitalized and are reportedly expected to recover.

3. 3 Other People Escaped

Three witnesses reportedly managed to escape.

  1. A teenage girl locked herself in a bathroom. A friend told ABC 13 that the girl was just visiting town to see Carr’s daughter.
  2. A woman and a second teen girl ran from the house.

4. Motive Was Initially Unclear

The motive was initially unclear, deputies said according to NBC DFW. The family had just moved into the neighborhood. Law&Crime followed up with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. A spokesperson told us that investigators are still looking into the alleged motive.

[Image via ABC 13 screengrab]

filed under
,
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. Gossip Cop
  6. AmboTV