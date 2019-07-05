Man Allegedly Shot Sister at Housewarming Party Before Taking His Own Life — Here’s What We Know

Crime scene tape coming down 7 hours after murder-suicide happened. Ford 350 truck parked in Street in front of the house will be towed away by @FBCSO. #abc13 https://t.co/8ENPaVjZIp pic.twitter.com/0q9ENdudPi — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 4, 2019

A man wounded three and murdered his sister at a housewarming party in Katy, Texas on Wednesday before taking his own life, authorities say. Here’s what we know so far about this tragic case.

1. Shooter Killed Sister, Shot 3 Other People, Deputies Say

Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as John Wright. He took his own life. His 48-year-old sister, Julianna Carr, died at the scene.

*Final update* for the shooting at the 5500 block of Everhart Manor Ln in Katy that occurred last night,7/3. The shooter has been identified as John Wright. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at an area hospital. The victim, Julianna Carr, was shot & killed at the scene. pic.twitter.com/0qbpx35e8l — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 4, 2019

2. Three People Survived Gunshot Wounds

Three people survived getting shot, investigators said according to ABC 13. They were described as friends.

One woman was shot in the face. Second woman was struck in the chest A man sustained a shot to the hand.

They’ve been hospitalized and are reportedly expected to recover.

MURDER-SUICIDE: @FBCSO detectives say a man shot, killed his sister then shot 3 other family friends at the sister’s home for a housewarming get together. Those 3 are expected to survive after being rushed to the hospital. #abc13 https://t.co/8ENPaVjZIp pic.twitter.com/1MG86QUNOP — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 4, 2019

3. 3 Other People Escaped

Three witnesses reportedly managed to escape.

A teenage girl locked herself in a bathroom. A friend told ABC 13 that the girl was just visiting town to see Carr’s daughter. A woman and a second teen girl ran from the house.

4. Motive Was Initially Unclear

The motive was initially unclear, deputies said according to NBC DFW. The family had just moved into the neighborhood. Law&Crime followed up with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. A spokesperson told us that investigators are still looking into the alleged motive.

