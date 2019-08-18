Jeffrey Epstein Was Allowed to Buy Small Women’s Panties While in Jail

There are a slew of ludicrous details surrounding late convicted abuser Jeffrey Epstein. This is no exception. He was allowed to purchase two pairs of women’s panties from a jail’s store during his sentence in a state case years ago, according to The Miami Herald. That detail came from a purchase log obtained by the outlet. They noted that this size 5 underwear would’ve been too small for an average-sized adult woman, let alone him. He’s been accused of abusing girls as young as 14.

It’s just another detail showing he got very light treatment while serving out a sentence from his 2008 guilty plea in Florida court. The ultra-wealthy financier was sentenced to 18 months behind bars, but only served 13, much of it in a very cozy work release situation. The outlet said the records about Epstein’s jail stay came out too late Friday to get comment from Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw or a representative. They said that for a year, they haven’t been able to interview Bradshaw, who held office since 2004, about Epstein’s work release.

It turned out last year that then-U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Alexander Acosta reached a non-prosecution agreement with Epstein in 2007. The government tabled a 53-page federal indictment that could’ve sent the defendant to life in prison, according to a bombshell Miami Herald report. In return, Epstein would plead guilty in state court. Victims were kept in the dark, and the prosecution agreed not to go after potential co-conspirators.

Epstein was charged in the Southern District of New York last month on sex trafficking charges, in the alleged abuse of dozens of girls. Prosecutors said their office wasn’t bound by the non-prosecution agreement.

He was denied bond, but later found dead on August 10 in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. The New York City chief medical examiner said this was suicide by hanging. He seemed to have tied a bedsheet to the top of a bunkbed, then bent toward the floor so hard he broke several bones in his neck, officials said according to The New York Times.

