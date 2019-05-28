Infant Girl Found Dead After Going Missing with Her Depressed Father, Deputies Say

The search for an infant girl has come to a tragic end in California. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that they found the daughter of missing man, Alexander Echeverria. She has passed away.
*UPDATE* #LASD Homicide Investigators confirmed the deceased infant found in #Bellflower is the daughter of #Missing Person Alexander Echeverria. Investigators believe the infant died in #Sacramento. Sacramento County Sheriff is now handling both investigations. Call 916-874-5021
Investigators are still looking for the father. Authorities announced Monday that Echeverria and his 8-month-old daughter were last seen Friday. He was driving a gray 2014 VW Jetta with the California license plate 7FFT866.
He suffered from depression, and the family was worried about his well being, deputies said.
#LASD Seeking the Public’s Help in Locating “At Risk” #Missing Person Alexander Echeverria, 30y/o, 5’6”, 160lbs, From Northern California, Last seen May 24, 2019. Call w/ ANONYMOUS TIPS 800-222-8477 @LACrimeStopper1 or Detectives at 323-890-5500 pic.twitter.com/ArJZ74IwX5
Echevarria was described as being 30-years-old, Hispanic, standing 5’6″, 160 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
The girl, later identified as Alexia Rose Echeverria, was found dead near a dumpster at a mortuary Monday morning in the city of Bellflower, Sheriff’s Detective Steve Blagg told reporters, according to CBS Local. She was in a child’s car seat, upright, with a blanket partially covering her, the investigator said. She displayed no visible sign of trauma, Blagg said.
#BREAKING #LASD homicide detectives investigating infant death. Baby found behind Bellflower funeral home. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/44ptInjFv5
Authorities were looking for surveillance video. An autopsy is still scheduled to figure out the cause of death.
