Infant Girl Found Dead After Going Missing with Her Depressed Father, Deputies Say

The search for an infant girl has come to a tragic end in California. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that they found the daughter of missing man, Alexander Echeverria. She has passed away.

*UPDATE* #LASD Homicide Investigators confirmed the deceased infant found in #Bellflower is the daughter of #Missing Person Alexander Echeverria. Investigators believe the infant died in #Sacramento. Sacramento County Sheriff is now handling both investigations. Call 916-874-5021 — LA County Sheriff’s (@LASDHQ) May 28, 2019

Investigators are still looking for the father. Authorities announced Monday that Echeverria and his 8-month-old daughter were last seen Friday. He was driving a gray 2014 VW Jetta with the California license plate 7FFT866.

He suffered from depression, and the family was worried about his well being, deputies said.

#LASD Seeking the Public’s Help in Locating “At Risk” #Missing Person Alexander Echeverria, 30y/o, 5’6”, 160lbs, From Northern California, Last seen May 24, 2019. Call w/ ANONYMOUS TIPS 800-222-8477 @LACrimeStopper1 or Detectives at 323-890-5500 pic.twitter.com/ArJZ74IwX5 — LA County Sheriff’s (@LASDHQ) May 28, 2019

Echevarria was described as being 30-years-old, Hispanic, standing 5’6″, 160 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

The girl, later identified as Alexia Rose Echeverria, was found dead near a dumpster at a mortuary Monday morning in the city of Bellflower, Sheriff’s Detective Steve Blagg told reporters, according to CBS Local. She was in a child’s car seat, upright, with a blanket partially covering her, the investigator said. She displayed no visible sign of trauma, Blagg said.

Authorities were looking for surveillance video. An autopsy is still scheduled to figure out the cause of death.

