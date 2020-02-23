Here’s Last Known Footage of 7-Year-Old Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow, Days Before Disappearance (VIDEO)

There’s newly released doorbell video showing missing 7-year-old boy Joshua “JJ” Vallow. The footage was previously reported in a criminal complaint against his mother Lori Vallow. The defendant is charged with deserting her son, and 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan. Police said this mother also tried to cover-up what happened the children.

Joshua and Tylee have been considered missing since September 23. Police said this week that they couldn’t find witnesses who can show that they’ve seen Ryan since September 8, 2019, the day the family visited Yellowstone National Park. As for Vallow, there’s no witnesses who said they’ve seen him since September 24. There is footage of him playing outside on September 17, officers said.

The video was publicized Saturday by East Idaho News. He is seen playing with a friend. You can watch it above. The point-of-view is a doorbell camera from a neighbor who lived across the courtyard from Lori Vallow and her children in Rexburg, Idaho.

Police say that Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell married November 5, in Hawaii. They returned to the states, but left town after police started looking into the children’s whereabouts, officers said. Vallow’s previous husband Charles Vallow was shot and killed by her brother Alex Cox in July. Cox died in December of unclear causes. Also, the marriage with Daybell happened about two weeks after the death of his previous wife Tammy Daybell. Lori Vallow has been arrested amid the children’s disappearance, and is in Hawaii fighting extradition back to Idaho. Her current husband Daybell has not been charged.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s attorney in Hawaii tells FOX 13 he’s not happy with the judge for confirming her bail at $5 million. “I think (it) violates her constitutional rights to reasonable bail.” He says they are contesting extradition “for now.” pic.twitter.com/nNFuFMMBEb — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) February 22, 2020

Joshua Vallow has brown hair, has brown eyes, stands 4’0″, and weighs 50 pounds, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Tylee Ryan has blonde hair, has blue eyes, stands 5’0″, and weighs 160 pounds. Officials said the little brother “may be in need of medical attention.” Their whereabouts are publicly unknown.

[Images via National Center for Missing and Exploited Children]