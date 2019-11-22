Give Him a License? Black Labrador Drove Car in Circles for an Hour

A dog in Port St. Lucie, Florida caused quite the commotion by driving a car in circles for roughly an hour’s time. The good boy, described as a Black Labrador, amused neighbors and proved he might be qualified for a driver’s license.

“I laughed. I thought they should give that dog a license to drive,” neighbor Anna Sabol said, according to a WPTV report. “He was a better driver than a lot of them I’ve seen.”

🙀”He was doing pretty good until he hit the mailbox. He went around for about an hour without hitting anything at all”https://t.co/IJXNC6uGmW — Arin Greenwood (@arin_twit) November 22, 2019

So how does man’s best friend wind up in a moving vehicle alone for an hour?

The owner stepped out of the car for a bit, but the canine put the car into reverse, cops said. The dog’s first drive resulted in him hitting a mailbox and trashcan, and moving some bricks, but no injuries were reported.

“He was doing pretty good until he hit the mailbox,” Sabol said. “He went around for about an hour without hitting anything at all.”

Officers said they were able to put a stop to this by entering a passcode into the driver’s side door. The dog was wagging his tail upon exiting the vehicle, Sabol said.

DOGGIE DRIVER | Some Port St. Lucie neighbors watched a dog getting the ride of a lifetime, stuck inside a spinning car in reverse! Thankfully the dog wasn’t hurt at all. The full story tonight at 11:00pm watch WPTV. pic.twitter.com/e7hOMNBZ2S — WPTV (@WPTV) November 22, 2019

Who’s a good driver? You are!

[Screengrab via WPTV]