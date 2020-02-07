Former Foster Care Provider Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Child While Wife Watched on Phone

Michigan man Mark Andrew Sorensen, 61, admitted to sexually abusing a child. The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a Thursday MLive report.

Authorities said that Sorensen, a foster care provider and Court Appointed Special Advocate for child abuse victims, raped a child on April 1, authorities said. That was caught on a security camera in his bedroom, sending a notification to his wife Stacy Sorensen, who was at work. She was also a Court Appointed Special Advocate.

She saw it on a live feed on her phone while at a work, but instead of doing anything about it, she deleted the footage. (Authorities said Stacy Sorensen didn’t immediately confront her husband as initially claimed.)

Then, on April 11, she saw another instance of abuse, but waited until the next day to report it to cops, authorities said. She lied about being unable to save footage of the first incident, authorities said.

In other words, it wasn’t too late for Stacy Sorensen to do something about the abuse: Authorities blamed her for enabling her husband. She was convicted last year of felony tampering with evidence, and misdemeanor failure to report child abuse. That defendant was sentenced to a year and a day behind bars, but was allowed work release.

Shortly after Mark Sorensen’s arrest last April, Musekgon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat cited privacy concerns and declined to say if the alleged victim was a foster child.

He is expected to spend at least 15 years in prison. The maximum punishment is life. Sentencing is set for March 4.

[Mugshot via Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office]