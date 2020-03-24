Florida Bond Court REALLY Isn’t Practicing Social Distancing

Are you following the federal government’s social distancing guidelines as the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus accelerates at an alarming rate? Broward County Bond Court in Florida isn’t, even though spread of the virus among inmates in jails and in prisons is a serious concern.

Broward County Bond Court, located in Fort Lauderdale, is where defendants make their first court appearances after being arrested; where a judge determines whether there was probable cause for the arrest; whether to set a bond; whether let the defendant go free until trial or have them remain incarcerated.

Check out the video above at 1:02:00 mark. It shows that defendants, as recently as Monday, are packed in closely together. Here’s a photo for convenience:

Things weren’t any better on Tuesday (see the 56:00 mark).

A still image also tells the story of sardine-like packing in of defendants.

One way of looking at this: At least it’s not what one Louisiana church has done or what Liberty University is planning to do.

[Image via YouTube/Sun Sentinel screengrab]