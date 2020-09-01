Father and Mother Are Both Charged Now in the Alleged Murder of 12-Year-Old Kaitlyn Yozviak

There’s been a second arrest in the alleged murder of 12-year-old Georgia girl Kaitlyn Michelle Yozviak. It’s her 38-year-old father John Joseph “Joey” Yozviak, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. This news comes days after the girl’s 37-year-old mother, Mary Kathrine “Katie” Horton, was booked on the same charges.

NEW MUGSHOT: 38-year-old John Yozviak is in custody in Wilkinson County for the murder of his 12-year-old daughter, Kaitly. Story: https://t.co/9LdhYZCP7Z pic.twitter.com/WbnIXFql2w — WGXA (@WGXAnews) September 1, 2020

“I was mind-blown when I saw her laying there,” the police chief said. Now, Katie Horton has been charged in the horrific death of her daughter Kaitlyn. https://t.co/9eI2rInAQX — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 28, 2020

According to authorities, Horton called 911 at about 2:11 p.m. on Wednesday. She allegedly said her daughter was unresponsive. Kaitlyn Yozviak was transported to the Navicent Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. The GBI and local officials executed a search warrant at the home. An autopsy determined that Kaitlyn suffered what the GBI described as “excessive physical pain due to medical negligence.”

Both parents face a count each of murder in the second degree, and cruelty to children in the second degree.

STORY: Kaitlyn Yozviak was once featured in our My Teacher is Tops series for nominating her teacher, Ms. Courtney Amerson. This week, she was found dead and her mother was charged with her murder. Here’s how teachers remembered her. This was tough. Link: https://t.co/RmC8iZK830 pic.twitter.com/9kfefYdPl7 — Kayla Solomon (@KSolomonReports) August 29, 2020

Special Agent in Charge Mary Chandler said that the family had a lengthy history with the Division of Family and Children Services, according to 13WMAZ. Citing respect, she declined to elaborate on the neglect.

“This condition of a child is the worst we’ve ever seen,” she said.

More than 70 people attended a community vigil for Kaitlyn Yozviak on Sunday.

[Screengrab via 13WMAZ]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]