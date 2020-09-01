Watch Our Live Network Now

Father and Mother Are Both Charged Now in the Alleged Murder of 12-Year-Old Kaitlyn Yozviak

Alberto LuperonSep 1st, 2020, 2:39 pm

Kaitlyn Yozviak in 2016

There’s been a second arrest in the alleged murder of 12-year-old Georgia girl Kaitlyn Michelle Yozviak. It’s her 38-year-old father John Joseph “Joey” Yozviak, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. This news comes days after the girl’s 37-year-old mother, Mary Kathrine “Katie” Horton, was booked on the same charges.

According to authorities, Horton called 911 at about 2:11 p.m. on Wednesday. She allegedly said her daughter was unresponsive. Kaitlyn Yozviak was transported to the Navicent Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. The GBI and local officials executed a search warrant at the home. An autopsy determined that Kaitlyn suffered what the GBI described as “excessive physical pain due to medical negligence.”

Both parents face a count each of murder in the second degree, and cruelty to children in the second degree.

Special Agent in Charge Mary Chandler said that the family had a lengthy history with the Division of Family and Children Services, according to 13WMAZ. Citing respect, she declined to elaborate on the neglect.

“This condition of a child is the worst we’ve ever seen,” she said.

More than 70 people attended a community vigil for Kaitlyn Yozviak on Sunday.

