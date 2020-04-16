Deputies Are Looking for Jasmina Judith Almendarez Zelaya, Missing Mother of 3

Where is Jasmina Judith Almendarez Zelaya? The 30-year-old has been gone for days, according to deputies in a WTVD-TV report. Relatives reportedly said they last heard from her on April 6 and that her silence is out of character.

This became a missing persons case on Tuesday, eight days after the 6th. Deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said that Jasmina was last seen at 7585 Turkey Highway in the town of Turkey, N.C. Turkey is about fifty minutes east of Fayetteville.

Details on the case are scant.

The missing woman is described as being 5’4″ and weighing about 155 pounds. The public can call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 592-4141 if they have information on the case.

