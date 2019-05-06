Deputies: 12-Year-Old Charged in Murder of 10-Year-Old Brother in Texas

A 12-year-old in Montgomery County, Texas has been charged in the alleged murder of their 10-year-old brother.

Based on the investigation conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office a 12 year old juvenile sibling has been charged with murder and is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility. pic.twitter.com/yJx4zEK2kS — Lieutenant Scott Spencer (@lt_scottspencer) May 5, 2019

The charge clearly suggests this was an intentional act, but deputies have not explained the alleged circumstances or motive behind it. Authorities got a 911 call about a shooting on Saturday, said a statement released to Twitter. Deputies with the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office and Sheriff’s Office arrived to find a 10-year-old male, authorities said. He had sustained a single gunshot wound to his chest area. There were attempts to save his life, but he died in an emergency room.

Deputies said that his 12-year-old sibling is responsible. They put the child in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Authorities said that the investigation remains ongoing.

Locals in the city of Conroe voiced shock over the shooting.

“It’s very scary,” a woman told KHOU, before the murder charge was announced.

“It’s horrible,” said another. “That’s horrible. I’m floored.” She described this area as the “safe part” of Conroe. She described the home as “quiet like the rest of this neighborhood is.”

