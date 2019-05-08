Featured Posts

Biological Dad of Missing Maleah Davis Demands Answers from Stepfather Who Claimed She Was Kidnapped

by | 3:09 pm, May 8th, 2019

The biological father of missing 4-year-old girl Maleah Davis is demanding answers from her stepfather Darion Vence. The comments come as Vence’s official story draws additional scrutiny. He is currently considered a person of interest in the case.

“I’m not putting the blame on anybody,” Craig Davis told KTRK in an interview published Tuesday. “I just need the questions that aren’t answered to be answered. There are so many unanswered questions. It’s not for the public to answer them for me. It’s not for police officers to answer them for me. It’s not for the news to answer them for me. It’s for Darion to answer for me.”

According to Houston police, Vence said that he was driving his toddler son and Maleah in their mother’s Nissan Altima when they were kidnapped Friday by three Hispanic men. One of the suspects allegedly said something to the effect of the girl looking very “nice” and “sweet.” Police said that the stepfather claimed to have been knocked out by one of the assailants, and he faded and out of consciousness until he woke up on the side of a road Saturday at about 6 p.m. with his son, but no sign of Maleah. They walked to hospital, he said in this account.

A reporter asked at a press conference on Sunday if the account was faked.

“I don’t know,” said Houston police Sgt. Mark Holbrook.

Houston police later said they considered Vence a person of interest in the disappearance.

The search for Maleah remains ongoing.

“I haven’t spoken to the public because I can’t talk about my daughter,” Craig Davis said. “I can’t control my emotions. I can’t predict myself. I break down and I cry.”

Police said they are stilling looking for the missing Nissan Altima that Vence said he had been driving at the time of the kidnapping. They are also searching for the blue pickup truck driven by the three suspects in his story.

Maleah Davis had recently had surgery to her brain. Her mother Brittany Bowens told CNN that the girl sustained an injury in an accidental fall last year. Texas Department of Family and Protective Services had taken Maleah and her two brothers out of the home, and put them with a relative, but a judge ordered their return in February.

Bowens said that Vence’s story didn’t “make sense.”

[Image via Houston Police Department]

