‘Bad Wig Bandit’ Robbed Three Banks in North Carolina, FBI Says

Have you seen this fabulously coiffed individual? The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Charlotte, North Carolina say a bank robber targeted these locations in the region in December and January. They’ve dubbed this suspect the “Bad Wig Bandit.” Now they need your help in solving the case.

The first robbery happened December 13, 2019 at a BB&T Bank in Hunstersville, says the FBI. As indicated in the wanted poster, the suspect wore a blonde wig featuring straight hair and trimmed bangs.

The “Bad Wig Bandit” was apparently pretty busy on Wednesday. The FBI says there were two robberies that day.

The second incident occurred at the New Horizon Bank in Belmont. Here, the suspect adopts a way more “emo” look: long velvet-colored hair, with a hood obscuring the person’s face.

The third incident happened five hours later at a Wells Fargo in Gastonia, said the FBI. This time, a camera caught what seems to be the clearest available view of the Bandit’s face. This time, the suspect is in a black wig featuring curls.

The FBI describes the “Bad Wig Bandit” as a black man, with a medium build, in his 20s or 30s.

Officials ask that anyone with tips contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or go to tips.fbi.gov.

Help us identify the “Bad Wig Bandit.” He is believed to have robbed three banks in the past three weeks. The #FBI is assisting the @HPDNC @GPDNC and #BelmontPolice. pic.twitter.com/eKS01XMN78 — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) January 10, 2020

[Images via Federal Bureau of Investigation]