Watch Our Live Network Now

Authorities Looking for ‘Psycho’ After 3 Sets of Human Remains Were Discovered in Colorado

Alberto LuperonNov 19th, 2020, 2:23 pm

Adre Jordan Baroz

Have you seen “Psycho”? No, really, that’s his reported nickname. Authorities out in Colorado are looking for Adre Jordan Baroz, a 26-year-old also known as “Psycho.” Three sets of human remains were discovered on two properties in Conejos County, according to CBS 4.

Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson described the subject as a danger to the public. The public was told not to contact Baroz. Authorities said they think he could be armed.

The identities of the three victims remain unidentified because of their condition. It’s unclear when we might learn their identities. Their sex wasn’t even known. The one thing authorities were emphatic about was there they are not linking these remains to ongoing missing person cases, including the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew.

The suspect is described as a homicide suspect, according to KRDO. Authorities said Baroz is from the area of Sanford, just 25 miles north of the Colorado border with New Mexico.

This is a multi-agency investigation, involving not just Conejos deputies, and Alamosa cops, but the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, Monte Vista Police Department, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (719) 270-0210.

[Screengrab via Adre Jordan Baroz]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: