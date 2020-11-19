Watch Our Live Network Now

Trump Campaign’s Jenna Ellis Mocked Election Law Expert for Being Right. Then the Trump Campaign Proved Him Right.

Colin KalmbacherNov 19th, 2020, 1:51 pm

Another day went by and so the dead-end Trump 2020 campaign’s legal team suffered yet another self-induced legal mishap.

On Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani submitted a proposed order with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Oddly enough, Trump’s erstwhile friend and attorney also affixed the signature of U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann.

In the U.S. legal system, various parties often submit proposed orders which outline their preferred form(s) of relief in any given legal case or controversy. Judges can then accept or reject such proposals in whole or in part. Legal experts quickly cried foul over the bizarre addition of Brann’s own name by the plaintiffs–criticizing the Trump campaign for effectively adding in the judge’s signature before he even had a chance to sign off on, bin or even review the order.

Election law expert and University of California, Irvine Law Professor Rick Hasen was one of the foremost voices to criticize the decision:

“[S]o striking is the Trump campaign lawyers’ incompetence in not even signing their proposed amended complaint,” he noted. “AND mistakenly signing the judges name to the proposed order to accept that complaint.”

Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis did not take it in stride:

Notably, Ellis appeared to dig in and retrench the campaign’s position by claiming that the district judge’s signature was typed into the order without his consent as “a courtesy.”

As it turns out, the Trump campaign took Hasen’s implicit advice:

On Thursday morning, the proposed order was refiled in federal court–without the much-criticized and self-evidently tell-tale signature of the judge overseeing the case.

The removed “courtesy” signature quickly gave way to mockery:

Hasen, for his part, had a terse response to being proven right.

“LOL,” he tweeted.

