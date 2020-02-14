Authorities Identify Dead Man Linked to Disappearance and Death of Faye Swetlik

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

South Carolina authorities on Friday revealed more about the investigation into the disappearance and death of 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik.

They identified the man found dead in the area. He is 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor, Cayce Public Safety Sgt. Evan Antley announced in a press conference. The cases are linked, the official said.

Taylor lived about 100 to 150 feet from Swetlik’s home. Authorities were reserved with details on Friday. Antley revealed that while Faye remained missing, investigators were following sanitation trucks, and checking people’s garbage before these bags were taken away. At 602 Picadilly Square, they found a “critical piece of evidence” that narrowed down the area to search, he said. They found Swetlik in a wooded area between her home and a NAPA Auto Parts, Antley said. Taylor’s body was found soon after at his home, officials said. Antley said that based on preliminary information, they believed Faye hadn’t been at that location for a very long time.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said autopsies were scheduled for Saturday.

Antley emphasized that Taylor wasn’t a relative or a friend, just a neighbor of Swetlik’s. He declined to specify the “critical piece of evidence,” but he did describe it as something that would’ve been listed on her missing person flyer. Asked by a reporter, however, he declined to say if Taylor killed Swetlik.

Antley declined to specify the state of Taylor’s body. The investigation remains open. The sergeant announced they had no reason to believe there’s an active threat, or that there’s other persons of interest, but they are working to make sure no one else is involved.

Taylor has no criminal history, and wasn’t previously known to law enforcement, Antley said. Investigators spoke to him and were inside his home during the search efforts for Faye, the sergeant said.

Swetlik was reported missing Monday. Officials announced Thursday that they found the 6-year-old dead, and also reported the discovery of a deceased man.

