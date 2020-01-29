19-Year-Old Allegedly Murdered 91-Year-Old Grandfather, Was Found Naked and Covered in Blood

HOMICIDE CHARGES – 19 year old Joshua Bacon is escorted by Troopers to Central Court from LCCF where he will be arraigned for his grandfather’s homicide @WNEP pic.twitter.com/qICAxnG1M2 — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) January 29, 2020

A Pennsylvania teen is charged with killing his 91-year-old grandfather.

Joshua Dwane Bacon, 19, faces a count of third-degree murder for allegedly slaying George Bacon, according to Citizens’ Voice.

TONIGHT AT 5 & 6 @WNEP – Details we’ve learned from investigators about what could have lead to a grandson’s alleged beating death of his 91 year old grandfather and how he will be remembered by his neighbors in a quiet lake community pic.twitter.com/RWvZPeQxU2 — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) January 29, 2020

Investigators say the defendant, and three friends got high on LSD last Thursday night. Those witnesses professed to see him put a sugar cube with acid into his mouth.

In any case, he allegedly got belligerent as the night progressed: He allegedly attacked his two juvenile friends, then bit the adult. Those three buddies left the scene at 4 a.m. on Monday morning because of Bacon’s behavior, authorities said.

Well, investigators arrived at the home just three hours later regarding an alleged attempted suicide, and a false claim that the residence was on fire. Bacon allegedly met medics while naked, smoking a cigarette, and his hands covered in blood.

Troopers said they discovered him inside the home, covered in blood. He allegedly shoved one of them, and another tasered him.

Investigators said they found 91-year-old George Bacon face-down in blood. He had apparently sustained multiple injuries to his head and face, authorities said. The defendant allegedly admitted calling 911 because he thought the residence was on fire.

Joshua Bacon was denied bail at his arraignment. He declined to comment when reporters saw him being escorted in handcuffs. The defendant told reporters to speak to his lawyer.

In court, his attorney Joseph M. Nocito shut down the questioning when the judge was told that Bacon had mental and anger problems.

[Screengrab via Chelsea Strub / @chelseastrub on Twitter]