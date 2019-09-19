16-Year-Old Stabbed to Death Because He Was Walking with Another Boy’s Ex-Girlfriend: Cops

The family of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris are mourning in Oceanside, New York after he was fatally stabbed on Monday at a strip mall. Police said he was the victim of a group attack. It stemmed from him just walking a girl home, cops said, according to The Washington Post. Her ex-boyfriend allegedly wanted a fight over this.

You can see cell phone video of some of the incident that proved fatal in the player above. A 17-year-old boy also reportedly sustained a broken arm during the incident.

Police have voiced anger over bystanders recording the incident and not helping Morris, but nonetheless ask that anyone with footage or information speak to investigators. At least 50 teens were said to be in the area at the time.

“They have videoed his death instead of helping him,” Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said in a press conference. “So anybody that has video, or has first-hand information, come forward.”

Cops said six or seven teens were involved in the assault that left Morris dead.

Now one of them has been identified as Tyler Flach, 18. He has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death.

According to Police Flach's priors include 3rd degree assault in Albany in May and a drug possession charge in Sept in Nassau Co. He turned himself into police with his lawyer yesterday.

His attorney said his client will plead not guilty.

“Tyler strongly maintains his innocence, and took the responsible step of self-surrendering to eventually clear his name,” the lawyer said in a statement, according to ABC 7 NY. “At the appropriate time we will release vital information about what happened that’s not captured on video and that completely changes this case. Until then, we ask the community to reserve or judgment and pray for those who are suffering.”

Flach was described as an “associate” of the ex-boyfriend involved.

Morris’s family and Oceanside students are mourning his loss.

"He was so happy." 16-year-old Khaseen Morris is remembered by his sister.

