Whistleblower’s Lawyer Encourages Fired Navy Captain to File Reprisal Complaint

An attorney for the intelligence community whistleblower whose report led to President Donald Trump‘s impeachment says that recently fired Navy Captain Brett Crozier should file a reprisal complaint for what appears to be a politically-motivated dismissal.

Late Thursday it was reported that Capt. Crozier was being relieved of duty after he made comments critical of the administration’s response to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“If this is for his disclosure about the health and safety concerns about his sailors, then it would be reprisal,” Compass Rose attorney Andrew Bakaj tweeted. “He needs to file a reprisal complaint with DoD OIG. #Whistleblower #COVIDー19 #USSTheodoreRoosevelt.”

Until being relieved, Crozier commanded the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a 5,000-strong aircraft carrier named after the famous progressive Republican Party president who served at the turn of the 20th century. Though fired, the captain will still hold on to his rank and remain in the sea-faring service branch.

An NBC News report noted the extent and impact of Crozier’s criticism:

Crozier raised the alarm earlier this week that sailors on the ship need to be quarantined to stop the spread of the virus. His plea for assistance quickly made headlines.Crozier sent a letter to the Navy on Monday begging for help addressing the coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship, which was forced to dock in Guam last week. The ship leadership began testing everyone on board. By Wednesday, there were 93 positive test results and more than 1,000 people had departed the ship into isolation on Guam. In total, 2,700 people are expected to disembark the ship this week, with a smaller crew remaining to maintain the ship.

Those alarm bells were reportedly raised by way of a “strongly worded letter” which made its way to the media.

The Trump administration, however, insists it was the way Crozier made the criticism that accounted for his firing.

The gripe, to hear Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly tell it, was that Crozier sent the letter via “non-secure unclassified email” to a “broad array of people.”

But Modly also heaped scorn on the warning itself.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Captain Crozier did what he thought was in the best interest of the safety and well-being of his crew,” Modly added. “Unfortunately, it did the opposite. It unnecessarily raised the alarm of the families of our sailors and Marines with no plans to address those concerns.”

“No good deed goes unpunished in Trump’s Administration,” responded Mark Zaid, another member of the Ukraine whistleblower’s legal team, via Twitter.

Naval historian Alex Howlett had a similar take:

Wow this was fascinating. Modly claims the buck stopped with him, denied that Crozier leaked the letter, although contradictoraly implied the leaking of the letter and its publication was the real issue, & that Crozier panicked. It’s tempting to see this as bad optics & reprisal. https://t.co/lGUovtUleR — Alex Howlett (@Suetonius_) April 2, 2020

