Sen. Richard Burr Steps Down as Intel Committee Chair as FBI Agents Examine His Stock Trades

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) is stepping down from his role as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee amid a Justice Department investigation into stock trades which occurred shortly before the financial markets tanked due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Senator Burr contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of the day tomorrow.”

JUST IN: Sen. Burr stepping down as Senate Intel Cmte. chairman during investigation into stock trades, Senate Majority Leader McConnell says. pic.twitter.com/OfgR08qnv4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 14, 2020

FBI agents on Wednesday seized a cell phone owned by Burr. That’s according to widely cited reporting by the Los Angeles Times, which sourced its statements to anonymous law enforcement officials.

The seizure came pursuant to a warrant, the L.A. Times and others reported, which was served at Burr’s home in the Washington, D.C. area. Burr turned his phone over pursuant to the warrant.

“To obtain a search warrant, federal agents and prosecutors must persuade a judge they have probable cause to believe a crime has been committed,” the L.A. Times noted. “The law enforcement official said the Justice Department is examining Burr’s communications with his broker.”

Burr is a serious target. “Such a warrant being served on a sitting U.S. senator would require approval from the highest ranks of the Justice Department and is a step that would not be taken lightly,” the L.A. Times added.

And, there’s more. A “second law enforcement official” said FBI agents have also recently served a warrant on Apple for data from Burr’s iCloud account.

This is a breaking news report.

